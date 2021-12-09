S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

