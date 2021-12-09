Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,382 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $142.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salisbury Bancorp Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

