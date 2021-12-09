Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.
OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.07.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
