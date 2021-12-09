Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

