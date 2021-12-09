SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($158.43) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($159.55) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.57 ($153.45).

SAP opened at €118.34 ($132.97) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €122.30 and a 200 day moving average of €121.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a 12 month low of €98.69 ($110.89) and a 12 month high of €129.74 ($145.78). The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

