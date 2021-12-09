Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $54.46.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

