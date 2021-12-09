Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.70

Shares of Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €56.70 ($63.71) and last traded at €56.30 ($63.26), with a volume of 38408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €54.60 ($61.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.96 million and a P/E ratio of 49.27.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

