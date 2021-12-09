Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.43. 1,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 302,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

