Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Boosted by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.05. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.