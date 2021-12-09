Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.