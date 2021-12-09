Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,074. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89.

