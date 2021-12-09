Sciencast Management LP Has $204,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,999,000 after acquiring an additional 937,516 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

