Sciencast Management LP Invests $236,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,094,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,040,000 after acquiring an additional 342,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $434.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $350.01 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.83.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

