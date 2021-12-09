Sciencast Management LP Invests $253,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 106.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

