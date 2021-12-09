Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $314.46 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.01 and a 1 year high of $317.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

