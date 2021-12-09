Science Applications International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Science Applications International has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

