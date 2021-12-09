Science Applications International Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.