Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Down 1%

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.85 and last traded at $84.98. 768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 354,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

