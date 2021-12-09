Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$66.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

