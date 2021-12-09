scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Director Jack A. Khattar Purchases 5,000 Shares

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Director Jack A. Khattar acquired 5,000 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $19,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.32.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $170,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $226,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

