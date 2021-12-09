ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 32.4% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $23.91 million and $31,317.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,241,119 coins and its circulating supply is 39,557,508 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

