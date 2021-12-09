Scry.info Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,138.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $38,138.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

