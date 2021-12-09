Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO Sells $532,290.98 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. 302,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,678. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.81.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seer by 467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seer by 77.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seer by 20.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the second quarter valued at $813,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.