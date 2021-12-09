Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.07. Sema4 shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 4,844 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $22,770,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

