Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

