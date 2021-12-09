SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SentinelOne stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 12,218,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,164. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on S. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

