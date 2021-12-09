SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on S. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.88.

NYSE S opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

