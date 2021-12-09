ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $890,777.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $665.81. 925,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 610.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

