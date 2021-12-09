Seth A. Ravin Sells 187,558 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $1,129,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RMNI opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

