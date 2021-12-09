Seth A. Ravin Sells 187,558 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $1,129,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of RMNI opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
