ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $235.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $194.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.39. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total transaction of $435,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,109 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

