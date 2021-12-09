Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

PAYX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $122.81. 8,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,393. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.