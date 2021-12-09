Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 559 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,852. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

