Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,203 Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VOC Energy Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.78. 39,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,998. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.74%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

VOC Energy Trust Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

