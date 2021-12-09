Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON CARR opened at GBX 152.25 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Carr’s Group has a 12-month low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £142.72 million and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

