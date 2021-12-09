Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ECHO opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.66. Echo Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

