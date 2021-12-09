Showcase 1-Day Volume Tops $78,315.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Showcase has a market cap of $348,712.88 and approximately $78,315.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

