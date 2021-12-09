Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 1.9%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €149.66 ($168.16) and last traded at €149.34 ($167.80). 1,343,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €146.54 ($164.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of €144.42 and a 200 day moving average of €140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

