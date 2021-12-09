Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 638 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

AOA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,628. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.