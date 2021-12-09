Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

SIMO traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.79. 14,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

