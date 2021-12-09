Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Citigroup raised Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.3073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

