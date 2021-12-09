Single Point Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $529.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $560.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.84.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

