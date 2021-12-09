SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $536.03

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 536.03 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 531.60 ($7.05), with a volume of 88965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($7.03).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 502.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 469.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £830.23 million and a PE ratio of 3.44.

About SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE)

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for SL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.