Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.12 and traded as low as C$5.03. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 124,322 shares traded.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$330.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 68.31%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

