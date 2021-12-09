SmartKey Price Hits $0.24 (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. SmartKey has a total market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

