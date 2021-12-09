Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $370.28 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $406.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 745,567 shares of company stock worth $253,650,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 497.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

