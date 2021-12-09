Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SDXAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.