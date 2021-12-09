SolGold’s (SLGGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS SLGGF opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. SolGold has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

