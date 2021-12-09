Solid State plc (SOLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.25 on February 18th

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,001 ($13.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. Solid State has a one year low of GBX 625 ($8.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,310 ($17.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,132.78.
Solid State Company Profile
