Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Solo Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DTC traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,581. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

