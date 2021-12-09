Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

