Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 0.8%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.42). Approximately 345,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 582,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.75 ($0.42).

The firm has a market cap of £69.65 million and a PE ratio of -19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.26.

Sosandar Company Profile (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

